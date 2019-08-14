Union-Bulletin Court Report

A Walla Walla man charged with third-degree assault, second-degree malicious mischief and resisting arrest pleaded not guilty Monday in Walla Walla County Superior Court.

Emanuel N. Diaz, 25, entered his plea, while his brother and co-defendant, Romero A. Diaz, 25, was ordered to receive a mental health evaluation on Aug. 1 at Eastern State Hospital. The results must be submitted before he can enter a plea regarding his charges, which are the same as his brother’s.

On July 28, Walla Walla police responded to reports of a man trying to fight people at Apex Food & Deli on Alder Street, records stated. The brothers allegedly assaulted an officer, records stated, and a patrol car was damaged.

A Taser was used on one of the brothers, as he was resisting arrest, according to a police report, and two officers sustained minor injuries.

On Monday, Emanuel N. Diaz’s trial was scheduled for Oct. 22.

