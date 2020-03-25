You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
exclusive

Man pleads not guilty in child rape, molestation case

  • Updated
  • 1 min to read
Walla Walla County Courthouse-vertical
Buy Now

Walla Walla County Courthouse

 U-B file photo by Emily Thornton

A Walla Walla man pleaded not guilty Monday to second-degree child molestation, and second- and third-degree child rape.

Jerry K. Harris, 32, was arrested March 11 after a 19-year-old woman told police in December that Harris had  repeatedly sexually assaulted her since she was 12 and living in Walla Walla, records stated.

The woman, who now lives in Oregon, became pregnant by Harris three times between the ages of 14 and 19, records stated.

She had attempted to end the relationship several times, but was unsuccessful. She “described being confused about the relationship,” records stated.

A trial for Harris in Walla Walla Superior Court was scheduled for May 19. He has remained in the Walla Walla County Jail since his arrest on a $100,000 bond.

Emily Thornton can be reached at emilythornton@wwub.com or 509-526-8325.

Emily Thornton covers courts and emergency services, as well as other various stories. She has been in the newspaper industry off and on since roughly 1999 and lived primarily on the West Coast, but also Florida and Europe.