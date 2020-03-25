Man pleads not guilty in child rape, molestation case

A Walla Walla man pleaded not guilty Monday to second-degree child molestation, and second- and third-degree child rape.
Jerry K. Harris, 32, was arrested March 11 after a 19-year-old woman told police in December that Harris had repeatedly sexually assaulted her since she was 12 and living in Walla Walla, records stated.
The woman, who now lives in Oregon, became pregnant by Harris three times between the ages of 14 and 19, records stated.
She had attempted to end the relationship several times, but was unsuccessful. She “described being confused about the relationship,” records stated.
A trial for Harris in Walla Walla Superior Court was scheduled for May 19. He has remained in the Walla Walla County Jail since his arrest on a $100,000 bond.