A Walla Walla man accused of threatening, punching, and holding his girlfriend hostage pleaded not guilty Monday in Walla Walla County Superior Court.
Brian S. Done, 26, was arrested Oct. 15 and charged with domestic violence crimes of unlawful imprisonment and second-degree assault. His trial was scheduled for Jan. 13.
Police responded at 12:41 p.m. Oct. 15 to a domestic violence call in the 1500 block of West Rose Street, where they found a woman and her 2-year-old child.
The woman’s mouth was bleeding, reports said. She told police she and her boyfriend were riding the bus when he told her he would take her hostage when they returned home, records stated. He also threatened to kill the child, records stated.
Done allegedly grabbed the woman around her waist, but she got away, records stated, she fell, and he punched her in the face. He also reportedly blocked her from the door.
A neighbor told police she could hear the woman and child screaming and the door opening and closing several times.
Done had left the apartment before police arrived, but they found him nearby and arrested him.
In a separate case, Done was arrested for fourth-degree assault-domestic violence in 2012, which was later dismissed, and found guilty of third-degree child assault in 2017.