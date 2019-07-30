A man pleaded not guilty Monday in Walla Walla County Superior Court to multiple counts of identity theft and having stolen property, after he allegedly stole two debit cards from a vehicle in May.
Logan M. Mercado, 22, was charged July 18 with three counts each of second-degree identity theft and second-degree stolen property possession. Court records stated he was known to live in College Place, where he was arrested, but he also has lived in Milton-Freewater.
Police said he allegedly stole two debit cards on May 5 and used them at various stores to buy prepaid Visa credit and gift cards and other items worth hundreds of dollars. He also allegedly asked a friend, to whom he owed money, to drive him to stores so he could pay him back. However, the friend told police he was never repaid, records said, and didn’t know what Mercado was doing.
Surveillance cameras filmed Mercado and his friend at various locations, records stated.
Mercado was arrested on July 3 and released on conditions on July 18.
His trial is scheduled for Oct. 14.