A local man pleaded not guilty Monday in Walla Walla County Superior Court to first-degree trafficking stolen property and first-degree stolen property possession.
Joseph A. Goins, 55, of Walla Walla was arrested Dec. 30 after police learned of new irrigation elbows being sold for scrap at Stubblefield Company.
The supplies were worth $6,720, according to Nelson Irrigation, which reported a large shipment of the elbows was missing.
Officers found the reportedly missing items from the Airport Road irrigation company at Stubblefield, records stated. Goins allegedly sold 24 pounds one day for $23.50 and 47 pounds another day for $47. Nelson Irrigation reported the retail value of the elbows at $1.68 each, and 4,000 of the parts were missing.
The 11th Avenue salvage company recorded Goins’ identification from his driver’s license, records stated. He was arrested on Dec. 30, records stated, after an officer contacted him at his home and refused to tell the officer where he got the elbows, but said “he should just arrest him.”
A later search of his home and vehicle found a box of new irrigation elbows and receipts from Stubblefield Company, as well as Walla Walla Recycling, records stated.
Goins’ trial was scheduled for April 21.