A Pasco man accused of raping a woman multiple times pleaded not guilty Monday in Walla Walla County Superior Court.
Jose L. Contreras Ramirez, 44, was arrested earlier this month and has been charged with two counts of second-degree rape, harassment, and indecent exposure.
A woman told Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office deputies that Contreras Ramirez raped her on July 4, 2018, and in mid-August in Burbank.
He allegedly told the woman, "Nobody can hear you out here. My wife can't hear you," documents stated.
The woman also told deputies he sexually harassed her on numerous occasions, and she was scared of repercussions if she didn't do what he asked, records stated.
He pleaded in court Monday with help from an interpreter, and his trial was scheduled for Dec. 17. He told the court his family planned to hire an attorney.
He remains in Walla Walla County Jail with a $100,000 bond.