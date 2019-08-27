A Walla Walla man pleaded not guilty Monday in Walla Walla County Superior Court to charges of second-degree rape, stalking, and violation of a no contact/protection order, all domestic violence.
Dylon J. Ridenour, 23, was arrested at 2:28 a.m. Aug. 8 at a local business after police responded to a protection order violation report, documents stated.
His former girlfriend told police he had violated the protection order, in place since Jan. 2, 2018, many times and most recently had raped her, records stated. She said she had waked to Ridenour’s unwanted advances when he was at her home, including him having nonconsensual sex with her, records stated. He also allegedly continuously messaged her, showed up at her workplace and watched her from outside her home, records stated.
His trial was scheduled for Nov. 12.