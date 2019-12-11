A Walla Walla man pleaded not guilty Monday in Walla Walla County Superior Court to forgery and identity theft.
Elijah D. Manson, 30, was charged with three counts of forgery and first-degree identity theft after he was arrested Nov. 26.
Manson allegedly deposited multiple forged checks in June at Banner Bank on Ninth Street and withdrew $2,035, leaving his account overdrawn by $1,022.81.
Walla Walla police called the number for the apparent check maker, who identified herself to them as a different person, said she lived in Alaska and didn’t use that bank, records stated.
Banner Bank’s fraud investigators in August gave police photos from surveillance camera footage, records stated, which matched Manson’s driver’s license photo, records stated.
Manson's bond was set at $10,000. His other release conditions included residing at home on Amelia Street.