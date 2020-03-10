A Walla Walla man accused of harassing three people with anti-gay slurs and death threats outside a downtown restaurant pleaded not guilty Monday in Walla Walla County Superior Court.
Drew D. Duvall, 30, was charged with three counts of malicious harassment and one count each of harassment and obstructing a law enforcement officer after officers responded at 10:58 a.m. on March 2 to the Red Monkey, 25 W. Alder St., for a threats call.
The three people told officers they were waiting for the restaurant to open when Duvall allegedly approached and called them derogatory names for several minutes.
They also said Duvall stepped toward one of them aggressively and another got in between to prevent a possible assault, records stated.
One of them allegedly asked Duvall to leave several times, and he rode on his bicycle about 100 feet on the sidewalk, but returned more aggressively, saying he was going to kill one of them and that he had a knife. None of them said they saw a knife, however. They said he also touched one of them and tried to hug her.
Duvall was told to sit in the back of a police vehicle, but had to eventually be “forcefully assisted to sit down,” records stated.
He was still in jail as of this morning with a $7,500 bond. His trial was scheduled for April 21.