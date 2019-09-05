A man pleaded not guilty Monday in Walla Walla Superior Court to charges of stolen firearm possession, alien in possession of a firearm, harassment, reckless endangerment and using drug paraphernalia.
Ismael A. Castro Perdomo, 37, was accused of shooting next to a man’s head at about 7 p.m. Aug. 22 from about two feet away, according to court documents. The bullet — shot from a stolen Jennings J-22 pistol out of King County 30 years ago — lodged in the exterior wall of a nearby occupied house with no connection to either Perdomo or the victim, police said.
The man, 54, told officers he was shot at when he took the trash out and spotted Perdomo, with whom he is acquainted, on a nearby porch. The victim told police Perdomo told him, “This bullet was for you,” but did not believe Perdomo was trying to shoot him.
When officers contacted Perdomo in the alley behind the 900 block of West Chestnut Street, he was in possession of a glass pipe containing possible methamphetamine residue and the stolen .22-caliber firearm, records stated.
Perdomo initially gave police a false name and age, Noel A. Perdomo, 39, but officers later discovered his real identity. His trial is set for Oct. 17.