A man charged in connection with a stolen vehicle pursuit in July pleaded not guilty Monday in Walla Walla County Superior Court.
Paul Anthony Lightner, 36, who lived sporadically in Walla Walla, was charged with attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle, stolen vehicle possession, and making/possessing vehicle theft tools, after allegedly leading police on a high-speed pursuit in July in a vehicle stolen out of Yakima.
Walla Walla police spotted Lightner at 1:42 a.m. July 10 and allegedly knew he had a warrant and suspended license.
Officers tried stopping the vehicle near Link and Melrose streets, according to reports, but Lightner sped away in the 1993 Honda Accord until he crashed into a dirt bank near School and Reser roads. He then fled on foot, and officers lost him.
He was arrested by the Umatilla Tribal Police several days later in an unrelated case, and Walla Walla police were unaware until several days after that, according to Walla Walla police Sgt. Eric Knudson.
Lightner was extradited to Walla Walla County Jail and has a $5,000 bond.
His trial was scheduled for Dec. 17.