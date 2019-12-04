A Walla Walla man pleaded not guilty Monday in Walla Walla County Superior Court to multiple felonies, including forgery and being in possession of drugs and stolen items.
Efren A. Serrano, 21, was arrested Nov. 20 after Walla Walla police searched him and a home at 148 E. Maple St. and allegedly found multiple types of drugs, including fentanyl, oxycodone, meth and psilocybin mushrooms.
They also found cash, baggies and digital scales as well as stolen goods including firearms, ammunition and other items, according to court records.
Walla Walla police detectives had investigated Serrano for several months, according to Walla Walla Police Sgt. Eric Knudson. Almost 200 fentanyl pills were also recovered from Serrano, he said.
Other people lived at the home, records stated, including Serrano’s girlfriend and her family. She told police “she had tried to get Serrano to stop using and selling pills,” records stated, and “he smokes at least 10 fentanyl pills a day.”
She also said he received items as payment for the drugs, didn’t work or receive government assistance.
Serrano was connected to another case involving using fake money to buy items July 17 at Taj Food Mart, court documents stated.
On Nov. 21, his bond was set at $50,000, and Julie Carlson Straube was appointed as his attorney.
His trial was scheduled for Jan. 21, 2020.