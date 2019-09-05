A Walla Walla man pleaded not guilty Monday in Walla Walla Superior Court to domestic violence charges of second-degree assault and unlawful imprisonment.
Michael A. Boyd, 30, was accused of spitting on and hitting his wife on the head with a hydraulic screen door closer and blocking the bedroom door so she couldn’t escape, according to court documents.
Police responded at about noon on Aug. 15 to the couple’s home on Grape Street and found the woman with head injuries, blood on the bed and bedroom floor, and items in disarray, according to court documents.
Boyd had fled the scene, the woman told police. Police found him shortly thereafter and arrested him.
Boyd’s trial is set for Oct. 17.