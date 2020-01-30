A Walla Walla man pleaded not guilty Monday in Walla Walla County Superior Court to domestic violence charges of intimidating a witness, violating a protection order and harassment.
Harold W. Clarys, 43, was arrested Jan. 14 after a woman told police he reportedly sent her several texts stating he was going to kill her and himself, records stated.
Clarys reportedly wanted the woman to change statements in a pending case against him.
Detectives found Clarys in the 300 block of Arabica Road, where he was living and working, records stated. He initially didn’t come out when officers commanded, records stated, but a police K-9 found him hiding behind heating and cooling ducts, and he was arrested.
He has remained in the Walla Walla County Jail since his arrest on a $30,000 bond.
His trial was scheduled for March 24.