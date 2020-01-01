A Walla Walla man accused of molestation and other child sex crimes pleaded not guilty Monday in Walla Walla County Court.
Corey A. Howard, 50, was charged in November with first-degree molestation and other child sex crimes occurring between September 2007 and January 2009, after a now-15-year-old girl he knew told her mother and detectives about the alleged crimes earlier this year.
The girl’s mother reported the allegations to the Department of Children, Youth and Families, and employees forwarded their report to the Walla Walla Police Department, records stated.
The girl told police Howard allegedly had inappropriately touched her and made her do the same to him when she was between 3 and 5 years old, records stated.
She also told police she was concerned Howard now was spending time alone with another girl and would do the same to her, records stated.
Her boyfriend encouraged her to tell adults about the alleged crimes, and he also told police that Howard had physically assaulted the girl, records stated.
Howard told police he had been deployed in the military from August 2008 to September 2009, records stated.
During his first appearance last week, Howard was allowed to remain out of jail on his own recognizance, but with certain conditions.
Howard’s trial was scheduled for March 24, 2020.