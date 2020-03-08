A Walla Walla man has pleaded not guilty in Walla Walla County Superior Court to charges he tried to flee law enforcement and crashed into a state trooper, injuring several people.
Matthew R. Hammond, 30, was charged last week with meth possession, reckless driving, DUI and using drug paraphernalia. His trial was scheduled for May 6.
Washington State Patrol trooper Wes Cook, College Place police and Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded at the night of Feb. 16 to a possible theft at Walmart.
Hammond was driving a 1996 Toyota Avalon and allegedly struck Cook’s patrol vehicle while turning from eastbound Taumarson Road to head south on Peppers Bridge Road.
Hammond was driving north recklessly and without headlights on, according to WSP Public Information Officer Chris Thorson.
Cook’s and Hammond suffered minor injuries and were treated at Providence St. Mary Medical Center. Hammond’s passenger, Symantha Gray, 39, of Milton-Freewater, also was injured and taken to the hospital.