A College Place man pleaded not guilty Monday in Walla Walla County Superior Court to breaking into his former girlfriend’s home, punching and trying to strangle her.
Lot J.R. Butler, 20, was arrested Nov. 29 in the 200 block of Southeast Roseville Lane in College Place, after officers arrived at 11:25 p.m. for a domestic dispute. Officers found Butler and the woman, who had a swollen, bloody nose, a bump on her forehead, red marks on her neck and blood on her clothing, records stated.
Butler told police he didn’t want to talk to them without a lawyer, records stated. The woman said she had a “new friend” at her home when Butler appeared unannounced and upset.
Butler broke a sliding-glass window and attacked the friend, who fought back, but eventually was forced to leave, the woman said.
Butler then forced her into his van, but she escaped, ran back into the home, shut and locked the door, she said. But he returned and forced his way back in, records stated.
Butler allegedly forced her into the bedroom, where he punched her repeatedly, records stated, and put her in a “choke hold” so she couldn’t breathe.
Two children in the home slept through the alleged assault and were uninjured, according to records. The woman was taken to the hospital for her injuries.
Police said they believed the property damage was more than $750.
Butler was charged Dec. 2 with second-degree assault, residential burglary, and second-degree malicious mischief, all domestic violence.
His bond was set at $75,000 and attorney Jesse Montagnino was appointed to represent him. He has remained in jail since his arrest.
On Monday, his trial was scheduled for Feb. 11, 2020.