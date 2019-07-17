One of six people accused of beating a woman and holding her against her will because she allegedly owed money for drugs pleaded not guilty Monday.
Cody P. Ferguson, 33, of Walla Walla, entered his plea to charges of first-degree kidnapping, second-degree attempted robbery and unlawful imprisonment stemming from a case in early June. His trial was scheduled for Aug. 27.
The victim told police multiple people took turns beating and threatening her over three days for an alleged drug debt, records stated.
She also said they eventually took her to her mother’s house to borrow $260 to pay off the debt, during which she was able to escape and call the police.
Police said the woman had bruising and other injuries consistent with defensive wounds. They also searched the apartment where the alleged crimes occurred and found evidence, including drugs and drug paraphernalia, records stated.
Ferguson was arrested on July 1 at Walmart and is in the Walla Walla County Jail on a $50,000 bond.
Gregorio Diaz, 22, and Crystal Velasquez, 34, both of Milton-Freewater; and Walla Walla residents Jazrale L. Ruston, 19, Chelsey Arriola Morris, 23, and Miguel Angel Reyes, 26, also were arrested on various charges in connection with the alleged crime. They pleaded not guilty last month and their trials are scheduled for July 30.