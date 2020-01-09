Man pleads innocent to attempted robbery

A 61-year-old man pleaded not guilty Monday in Walla Walla County Superior Court to trying to rob a Ninth Avenue business at gunpoint and harassing people.
David Campos, who has no permanent address, was charged with second-degree attempted robbery and harassment after officers responded to A Cut Above on Dec. 23.
When officers arrived, a worker told them Campos allegedly threatened to shoot him and had a gun while reaching for something in his backpack, records stated.
The worker told Campos no money was in the cash register. Campos threatened him again, and the worker told him to leave. Campos left and was found by officers on Eighth Avenue.
Another employee told officers he’d seen Campos earlier at another nearby store, where he overheard him talking about being afraid someone would try to take away his gun. Officers had responded to the call, but no crime occurred, records stated.
Officers found no firearms on Campos during his arrest, records stated.
Campos has remained in the Walla Walla County Jail since his arrest Dec. 23, with his bond changed from $50,000 to $20,000.
His trial was scheduled for March 3.