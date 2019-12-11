A Milton-Freewater man pleaded not guilty Monday in Walla Walla County Superior Court to two counts of third-degree assault and obstructing a law enforcement officer.
Jakob K.P. Johnson, 33, allegedly assaulted two Walla Walla police officers after they responded at about 8 a.m. Nov. 25 to the 900 block of West Main Street for reports of two people fighting, records stated.
Officers saw Johnson holding a large rock and yelling at another man in a backyard. Officers told Johnson to drop the baseball-sized rock, but he yelled at the officers and walked toward another person. An officer blocked him from getting too close to them, records stated.
When officers tried arresting Johnson, he put one officer in a headlock and hit another officer in the face while “flailing his hands,” according to Sgt. Eric Knudson. One received an abrasion on his neck and the other a cut lip.
A witness told officers Johnson had yelled a racial slur at a man putting gas in a vehicle nearby, and the two began yelling at each other. This escalated to fighting and throwing rocks and lasted until police arrived, records stated.
The witness also told police the other man fled before they arrived and wasn’t who the officers saw.
Johnson’s trial was scheduled for March 3, 2020.