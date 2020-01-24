A local man pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Walla Walla County Superior Court to two counts each of second-degree assault and attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle.
Dustin K. Rand, 31, of Walla Walla was suspected of stealing from Sportsman’s Warehouse on Dec. 2 and 11, records stated.
A Walla Walla police officer tried stopping him on Dec. 31 while the man was driving near Poplar Street and Second Avenue, but he sped away. Police chased him, but ended the pursuit because of Rand’s unsafe driving.
The next day, Jan. 1, officers tried stopping him again at Otis and Alder streets, but he sped away, and the chase ended again because of Rand’s erratic driving, including speeds up to 70 mph on city streets toward two officers, records stated. The officers had to swerve to avoid being struck.
He was later seen on foot in the 800 block of Pleasant Street, but officers couldn’t find him, according to a police social media post.
Rand called to turn himself in after that and was taken to the Walla Walla County Jail. He told police “he ran because he was scared and had warrants,” records stated. He also said “he was sorry for driving like he did and driving head-on with officers.”
Rand’s trial has been scheduled for April 14.