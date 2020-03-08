A College Place man accused of assaulting and choking his wife has pleaded not guilty and is scheduled for a May 6 trial.
Daniel L. Heath, 24, was charged last week in Walla Walla County Superior Court with second-degree assault-domestic violence and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence. He pleaded not guilty.
Walla Walla police and county sheriff’s deputies responded to a domestic disturbance at 7:47 a.m. Feb. 18 on the 800 block of Ankeny Street. They found Heath outside the home with the couple’s baby and his wife bleeding from the mouth.
The woman said when they awoke Heath began telling her she needed to submit to him and put his fingers on her face, she told authorities. She pushed them out of the way and left the room, but he reportedly followed her, grabbed her around the neck, choked her and threw her to the ground, records stated.
She freed herself, but he threw her down twice more before she got outside and screamed to a neighbor for help, as he had taken her phone. Heath then took their child and went outside.
The woman told police Heath hasn’t assaulted her previously, but has broken items in the home, records stated.