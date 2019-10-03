A Walla Walla man pleaded not guilty Monday in Walla Walla County Superior Court to assaulting a man and woman in September.
Carl E. Adams Jr., 53, was charged with second- and fourth-degree assault for allegedly beating up a man and injuring a woman at the woman’s home on Sept. 5.
The woman told police the man was dropping her off in the 600 block of North 11th Avenue when Adams “asked her if she had a problem,” pushed her to the ground and punched her face with a closed fist, according to court documents. The man got out of the car to defend her, but Adams punched him several times, records stated, causing him a fractured nasal bone, maxilla and other injuries.
Adams went into a nearby home where he occasionally lived and wasn’t located until Sept. 15, after the woman identified him in a photo lineup and police asked the public for help.
He has remained in jail since then with a $10,000 bond.
Adams’s trial was scheduled Monday for Nov. 13.