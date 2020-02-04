A local man pleaded not guilty Monday in Walla Walla County Superior Court to domestic violence crimes of second-degree assault, unlawful imprisonment and harassment as well as interfering with the reporting of domestic violence.
Anthony J. Luciani, 38, of Walla Walla was arrested Jan. 23 after police responded to the Walla Walla sleep center on 15th and Rees avenues for an assault call.
Police found a woman who had injuries to her face, neck and hand, records stated. She told them she didn’t need medical help. She said she had ended her relationship with Luciani after he became physical with her, and she got a restraining order against him, records stated.
However, he convinced her to drop the order, and the two were staying in a man’s van in the 600 block of Paine Street. When the woman tried leaving the van, he allegedly choked her, threatened to kill people the woman loved, broke her phone and wouldn’t let her exit, according to records.
She told police she was able to leave only because the man who owned the van came out of his home and let her, records stated. She then went to the sleep center, where she called the police, who found Luciani on Paine Street.
He has remained in the Walla Walla County Jail. His bail is set at $40,000.
His trial was scheduled for March 31.