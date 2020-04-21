A 24-year-old Walla Walla man pleaded not guilty Monday in Walla Walla County Superior Court to domestic violence charges of second-degree assault, residential burglary and unlawful imprisonment.
Ernesto Moreno was charged with the crimes after a woman told police he had assaulted her over a couple of days and wouldn’t let her out of his vehicle while he punched her repeatedly in the head.
He also allegedly pointed a gun at her while they were in an apartment.
Surveillance video at the apartment complex showed Moreno enter the complex and punch the woman in the head, records stated.
While she was being evaluated by medics, an officer saw Moreno driving and took him into custody. He told officers he punched his girlfriend because she was accusing him of being with another woman, records stated. He also said her landlord had forbidden him legally from the property, but denied pointing a gun at her or refusing to let her out of the car.
The woman suffered a mild concussion, swollen face, bump on her head and other injuries, records stated.
Moreno was arrested April 7 and housed in the Walla Walla County Jail on a $25,000 bond.
On Monday, his trial was scheduled for June 16.