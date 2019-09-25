One of six people accused of beating a woman and holding her against her will because she allegedly owed money for drugs pleaded not guilty Monday in Walla Walla County Superior Court to amended charges.
Cody P. Ferguson, 33, of Walla Walla, pleaded not guilty to first-degree kidnapping, second-degree attempted robbery, unlawful imprisonment, and intimidating a witness stemming from a case in early June.
His trial was scheduled for Dec. 17.
The charges were amended from the original first-degree kidnapping, second-degree attempted robbery and unlawful imprisonment, to which he pleaded not guilty July
15.
The intimidation charge was added because he allegedly threatened the victim on Aug. 22, after his arrest.
The victim told police multiple people took turns beating and threatening her over three days for an alleged drug debt, records stated.
She said they eventually took her to her mother’s house to borrow $260 to pay off the debt, during which she was able to escape and call the police.
Police said the woman had bruising and other injuries consistent with defensive wounds.
They also searched the apartment where the alleged crimes occurred and found evidence, including drugs and drug paraphernalia, records stated.
Ferguson was arrested on July 1 at Walmart. He posted $100,000 bail on Sept. 16 and was released from jail.