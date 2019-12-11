A Walla Walla man pleaded not guilty Monday in Walla Walla County Superior Court to harassing people with racial slurs and threatening to hurt them.
Christopher R. Finkbonner, 35, was charged with malicious harassment and two other counts of harassment Nov. 4 after he allegedly threatened to beat up a woman, stab a man in the back and stab another man in the eye, records stated.
Police responded at 8:18 a.m. March 30 to the Sleep Center on Rees Avenue where the woman and two men reported Finkbonner’s alleged threats and racial slurs, as at least one of them was Native American, records stated.
Finkbonner’s trial was scheduled for March 3 and 4, 2020.