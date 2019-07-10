A Milton-Freewater man pleaded not guilty Monday in two separate cases: one involving a high-speed chase in January and another involving drugs and a stolen firearm and identification.
Scott A. McIntosh, 50, failed to stop for Milton-Freewater police at about 6 a.m. on Jan. 24 in the 100 block of Southeast Ninth Avenue after an officer recognized him, knew he was wanted for felony warrants and tried to pull him over, police said.
McIntosh fled in his white 1999 Toyota Avalon, reaching speeds up to 90 mph, taking various roads north to Walla Walla, where Walla Walla police officers and Walla Walla Sheriff’s Office deputies joined the pursuit. McIntosh continued to elude capture and returned to Milton-Freewater via Highway 11, where Oregon State Police also gave chase. McIntosh was finally stopped near milepost 23 and was taken into custody, according to reports.
In the second case, McIntosh was charged with first-degree unlawful firearm possession as well as possession of 3.5 grams of suspected meth, 3 ounces of marijuana, a stolen firearm and another person’s identification, according to reports.
His trial was scheduled for Sept. 9 and 10.