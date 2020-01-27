Man pleads innocent in July slaying of Whitman employee

A man accused of killing a Whitman College employee pleaded not guilty today in Walla Walla County Superior Court to first-degree murder and vehicle theft.
Colby J. Hedman, 24, with no permanent address, was ordered in November 2019 to receive three months of “competency restoration treatment” at Eastern State Hospital in Medical Lake after lawyers doubted his ability to stand trial.
Previous plans to formally arraign Hedman, or hear charges and record his plea, were postponed pending the treatment evaluation results.
Walla Walla County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Nagle said in an earlier interview that Hedman would plead only “if his competency is restored.”
In court this afternoon, Hedman’s appointed attorney, Jesse Montagnino, said he planned to “follow up with an insanity evaluation.”
Competency refers more to the defendant’s ability to understand what’s happening in court, while insanity refers to the his state of mind during the alleged crime and is used as part of the defense’s argument.
Judge John Lohrmann set a trial date for March 24, which may be delayed as the defense team seeks additional information.
Hedman’s bail was set at $1 million in September, after he was extradited from Baker County, Ore., in connection with the slaying of Kyle Martz, 35, of Walla Walla, in July.
Hedman admitted to police at his arrest that he struck Martz with an ax multiple times before stealing his car and fleeing to Oregon, where he was arrested trying to elude police.
Officials suspect Hedman and Martz didn’t know each other.
Later that same day, court records state Hedman allegedly broke into a home on Taggert Lane in Oregon and tried to steal a different vehicle, which he totaled after leading police on a chase that ended in his arrest, reports stated.