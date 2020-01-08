A Walla Walla man pleaded not guilty Monday in Walla Walla County Superior Court to multiple felonies, including reckless burning and second-degree assault with a deadly weapon.
Michael Lynn Krause, 62, was charged Dec. 13 with five counts of second-degree assault while armed with a deadly weapon and first-degree reckless burning for allegedly starting a fire in his apartment, arming himself with a knife and attempting to assault first responders with the knife on Dec. 10.
Police used “less lethal munitions” to arrest Krause at Galbraith Gardens, 343 Catherine St., take him to the hospital for treatment, and book him into the Walla Walla County Jail, where he has remained. His bail was set at $20,000.
Krause’s trial was scheduled for March 3 and 4.