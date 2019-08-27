A Walla Walla man accused of trying to strangle a woman in the Rose Street Safeway parking lot in December pleaded guilty to reduced charges Monday in Walla Walla County Superior Court.
Mitchell L. Powers, 55, was charged with second-degree assault, but made a plea agreement with prosecutors to receive charges of fourth-degree assault-domestic violence and two counts of no contact order violation-domestic violence. His sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 9.
Powers allegedly wrapped his arm around the neck of a woman he knew after a heated argument Dec. 26.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Walla Walla police responded at about 1:35 p.m. to reports of an assault. A witness told officers he saw the two in an argument outside a vehicle in the parking lot. He saw Powers pull the woman down. She was trying to get free of his arm around her neck, but he wouldn’t let her, according to court records.
Powers had two folding pocket knives, with 3- to 4-inch blades, in one of his pockets when police arrested him, records show.