The suspect in last summer's slaying of a Whitman College employee pleaded guilty this morning to first-degree murder, including pre-meditated intent, in Walla Walla County Superior Court.
Colby J. Hedman, 24, who has no permanent address, faces a 25-year sentence in exchange for his admission of guilt in the murder of Kyle Martz, 35.
His confession came in front of about 25 people, including attorneys and sobbing family members in the Department 1 courtroom. Everyone was required to wear masks due to COVID-19. About 15 people listened from an adjacent courtroom, and a small group listened via Zoom teleconference call.
In pleading, prosecutors agreed to dismiss Hedman's second count, vehicle theft, and recommend he receive 25 years in prison. He’ll also serve 36 months in community custody, and pay applicable restitution and fees.
However, the judge doesn't need to go along with the recommendation.
Sentencing will take place after a pre-sentence investigation is completed.
Hedman’s bail was set at $1 million in September 2019, after he was extradited from Baker County, Ore., on charges of first-degree murder and vehicle theft in connection with the July 8 murder.
Hedman admitted to police he struck Martz with an ax multiple times before stealing his car and fleeing to Oregon, where he was arrested near Baker City after trying to elude police the same day. Police suspected the two didn’t know each other, according to reports.
He also allegedly broke into a home on Taggert Lane in Oregon and moved items from Martz’s pickup truck into the homeowners’ truck. Hedman then allegedly fled on foot after deputies confronted him. Later he returned to the home and took off in a Jeep he ultimately totaled after leading police on a chase, reports stated.
Judge John Lohrmann noted, after the hearing’s delay from technical difficulties, Hedman had undergone competency restoration treatment and pleaded not guilty in January. He also said the charge was “a most serious offense” and counted as a “strike.”
“This is probably the most horrific set of facts for anyone to encounter,” Lohrmann said of police affidavits. He said he couldn’t imagine what the Martz family is going through except “incredible sorrow.”
In the end, Lohrmann said Hedman’s psychological evaluation showed he could plead “not guilty by reason of insanity,” which was a “viable defense,” should the matter be taken to trial. It could mean Hedman might be released from a mental hospital after a short time and be monitored monthly.
Since he was unsure what a jury would find should the case go to trial, the judge accepted the deal.
“It’s difficult for the court to disturb (the plea bargain),” Lohrmann said.
But the deal wasn't enough for family and friends of Martz’s.
After the hearing, Martz’s sister, Mckenzie Hall, fled from the courtroom in tears.
“It’s a miscarriage of justice,” her husband, Caleb Hall, said after the hearing. “He’s an ax murderer.”
Hall said he asked Nagle if Hedman had committed aggravated murder, to which Nagle affirmed. He also said family members knew about the plea bargain for only a week beforehand and had received information about the case from newspapers.
“He has a duty," to serve justice, he said of Nagle.
Martz's childhood friend Casey Holland said after the hearing Hedman had committted “one of the most heinous crimes.”
“He’s going to get out when he’s 42,” Holland said. He also wondered: “How’s he going to feel coming back into the community?”
Hedman had multiple run-ins with police and was released from Umatilla County Jail on June 25, 2019, days before killing Martz. He also missed a court hearing, the same day he murdered Martz, in Umatilla County for second-degree trespassing, interfering with police, third-degree escape, second-degree disorderly conduct, controlled-substance possession and four warrant charges from a June 5 arrest, Pendleton Police Chief Stuart Roberts said in an earlier interview.