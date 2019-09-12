A College Place man pleaded guilty Monday in Walla Walla County Superior Court for failing to register as a sex offender.
Cody G. Allan, 24, was convicted of first-degree child molestation on May 11, 2011, records stated, so he was required to register his address with authorities.
Police said they checked two College Place addresses reported to them, records stated. He was not living at one location, according to a family member, records stated. He wasn’t at the other home, police said.
Allan has had several felony convictions besides molestation, including harassment in 2013, first-degree reckless burning in 2018, and second-degree unlawful firearm possession in January.
His sentencing was scheduled for Sept. 23.