A Walla Walla man originally accused of raping and stalking his former girlfriend pleaded guilty to violating a protection order.
Dylon J. Ridenour, 23, pleaded not guilty in August to domestic violence charges of second-degree rape, stalking, and violating a protection order. However, he made a plea deal with prosecutors Wednesday admitting guilt on two counts of violating a protection order-domestic violence.
His sentencing was scheduled for Nov. 18.
Ridenour was arrested at 2:28 a.m. Aug. 8 at a local business after police responded to a protection-order violation, documents stated.
His former girlfriend told police he had violated the protection order, in place since Jan. 2, 2018, many times and most recently had raped her, records stated.
She said Ridenour’s made unwanted advances on her while she was asleep at her home, including non-consensual sex, records stated. He also allegedly continuously messaged her, showed up at her workplace and watched her from outside her home, records stated.