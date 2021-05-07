A Walla Walla man pleaded guilty to two charges related to his escape from security at the Walla Walla County Courthouse in March.
Antonio R. Lomeli, 22, appeared again in the county's Superior Court on Thursday, May 6, to plead guilty to amended charges of second-degree escape — related to running away from courthouse security and Walla Walla County Jail staff — and third-degree malicious mischief — related to cutting off his attached ankle monitor.
Lomeli reportedly ran from the courthouse right before he was about to be sentenced for other crimes related to theft charges from January.
According to court documents, jail staff alerted other local law enforcement of the escape. Law enforcement found Lomeli's severed ankle monitor near Family Medical Center on West Rose Street and he was found a few days later and arrested.
Lomeli faces a maximum of six years in jail for his new crimes. However, attorneys said there was an agreed recommendation forthcoming, pending a screening of Lomeli to determine his eligibility for a drug offender sentencing alternative. He will be sentenced after that screening, they said.
His sentences on all of his 2021 cases will run concurrent under the recommendation agreed to by prosecutors.
Lomeli is one of several inmates listed on a civil lawsuit against the jail that is being reviewed by attorneys and court officials.