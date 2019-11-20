A Walla Walla man pleaded guilty Monday in Walla Walla County Superior Court to child rape and molestation.
Registered sex offender Erin A. Hurd, 53, was arrested in December 2018, after Walla Walla police received reports that he had logged on to a relative’s computer to view 7- to-11-year-old girls doing various daily routines and gymnastics on YouTube.
Detectives also learned he had performed various sex acts with a then-7-year-old girl at her home and in a car at a Walla Walla park and recorded them on his cellphone, records stated.
Police located Hurd’s phone with the videos, records stated.
Hurd is a registered sex offender from crimes in 1996 and possessing child pornography in 2003, both in Nevada. He also failed to register as a sex offender in 2008 in California, court records stated.
He has been in Walla Walla County Jail on a $100,000 bond since his arrest last year.
On Monday, he pleaded guilty to first-degree child molestation and first-degree child rape. Due to a plea agreement, charges of first-degree possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct and sexual exploitation of a minor were dropped.
His sentencing was scheduled for Jan. 13, 2020, and a pre-sentence investigation was ordered.
Since Hurd has an offender score of more than nine, the standard sentencing range for the first charge is 149-198 months in prison, and for the second, it’s 240-318 months.
The sentences will run consecutively unless the judge finds substantial and compelling reasons to do otherwise, court documents stated. The maximum sentence is life imprisonment and $50,000 fine for each count. He could be on community custody for life.