A Walla Walla man pleaded guilty to attempting to elude police in a plea deal with prosecutors in Walla Walla County Superior Court.
Tommy J. Devine, 35, had his first appearance in court Friday, April 2, where he entered his plea and was sentenced by Judge M. Scott Wolfram.
Wolfram ordered Devine to 60 days in prison plus $500 in fines.
Devine wasn't taken into custody because Walla Walla County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Kelly Stevenson said Devine had already spent well more than 60 days under house arrest and said Devine didn't need to spend any extra time incarcerated in light of the deal. Wolfram signed the order with that in mind.
Devine was arrested in October 2020 by the Walla Walla Police Department for attempting to elude law enforcement, obstructing law enforcement and driving with a suspended license while he was under investigation for a Department of Corrections violation.
The other charges were dropped under the terms of the deal.
The DOC violation came from an order involving a 2018 drug possession case, but that no longer applied because of the Washington State Supreme Court's February decision to decriminalize drug possession, Stevenson said.