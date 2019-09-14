One of three men accused in January of assaulting a Walla Walla County Jail inmate pleaded guilty Friday in Walla Walla County Superior Court.
Trevaughn D. Abernathy, 28, pleaded guilty to prison riot, one of three charges against him, while charges of first-degree burglary and fourth-degree assault were dismissed. His sentencing was set for Sept. 23.
Co-defendant Derik J. Forss, 23, also faces sentencing Sept. 23 for one count of prison riot.
According to court records, Forss, Abernathy, and Christian W. Scott, 25, allegedly beat Bernardo Fernandez on Jan. 8 in his cell at the jail. The case against Scott is pending, according to court files.