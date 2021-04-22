A Walla Walla man pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a gun and using drug paraphernalia.
Nicholas B. Dierick, 27, was residing in Walla Walla at the time of his arrest by Walla Walla police in August 2020 but also has an address in Port Townsend, Washington.
He appeared via webcam from the Walla Walla County Jail in Walla Walla County Superior Court on Wednesday, April 21.
Dierick pleaded guilty to the firearm charge. He is a previously convicted felon, which makes it illegal for him to own a gun. He also pleaded guilty to using drug paraphernalia but had some other drug charges dropped pursuant to the state Supreme Court's decision on decriminalizing drug possession.
Even though his attorney wasn't present, Dierick asked to go ahead with sentencing for the two crimes with attorney Nicholas Holce filling in.
Judge Brandon L. Johnson sentenced Dierick to an agreed recommendation between Dierick's attorney and prosecutors. Johnson handed him a sentence of four months plus one day in jail, community custody following his release, 12 months of probation, a $500 fee and a drug and alcohol evaluation.
With credit for time already served in jail, Dierick will not face extra jail time.
Holce said Dierick has other pending matters in Jefferson County, Washington — Port Townsend's location.