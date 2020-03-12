A local man has pleaded guilty in Walla Walla County Superior Court to attempted rape, theft, attempted assault and harassment.
Tucker C. Lightfoot, 23, entered his pleas in three different cases on Feb. 25 and Monday to amended charges in a deal with prosecutors for recommended concurrent confinement and drug offender sentencing alternative, or drug treatment, time.
In the first case, he originally was charged with indecent liberties after he reportedly sexually assaulted a 22-year-old woman he knew on Jan. 21, 2018. He pleaded not guilty on Nov. 19, 2018, but pleaded guilty on Monday to the amended charges of third-degree assault and third-degree attempted rape.
In his second case, Lightfoot originally was charged with second-degree assault and harassment, both while armed with a firearm, on March 1, 2019. He pleaded not guilty May 6, 2019, but pleaded guilty on Monday to the amended charges of attempted second-degree assault and harassment.
In the third case, he originally was charged with first-degree robbery while armed with a deadly weapon on Jan. 8, 2020. He pleaded not guilty Jan. 21, but pleaded guilty on Feb. 25 to the amended charge of first-degree theft.
On Monday, Lightfoot was ordered to get a drug offender sentencing alternative pre-sentence exam. His sentencing hasn’t been scheduled, but he was taken to the Walla Walla County Jail with a $60,000 bond.