Man leads police on chase in Walla Walla

A Walla Walla man is facing multiple charges stemming from an alleged fight at Marcy’s Bar & Lounge Friday night.
David Zequeira, 39, was charged Tuesday with attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle, driving under the influence, obstructing a law enforcement officer, and resisting arrest, after Walla Walla police responded to a fight at the bar on Colville Street.
En route at 11:32 p.m., an officer saw Zequeira’s silver SUV parked on Isaacs Avenue and several people arguing, including Zequeira and Whitman College students, on the sidewalk, records stated. When the officer parked with lights on behind the SUV, Zequeira allegedly got back in the vehicle and sped away, while a younger man told the officer a man had pointed a gun at his stomach, records stated. Another man, Walter Downing, put up his hands and stepped away from the sidewalk, records stated.
Zequeira drove his SUV up to 70 mph and struck the median at Isaacs Avenue and Rose Street, skidded into a curb, struck a crosswalk sign, spun and rolled onto the driver’s side, records stated. The officer commanded him to put up his hands, and Zequeira began flipping him off through the windshield, records stated. He then stood and got out through the front passenger window, continuing to flip off and swear at arriving officers, records stated.
When Zequeira walked to the sidewalk, officers tried arresting him, but he got away, causing him and an officer to roll into a nearby culvert. The initial officer went down and helped arrest him. Zequeira allegedly smelled like alcohol, records stated, and was being too violent for field sobriety tests.
He had his first court appearance Monday, where Robin Olson was appointed to represent him.
On Wednesday, he was released on conditions. His arraignment has been scheduled for Dec. 30.