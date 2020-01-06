Man killed in possible Milton-Freewater homicide Saturday

MILTON-FREEWATER — Officials are seeking information about a possible homicide Saturday night at a home in the 100 block of Southeast Seventh Street.
Milton-Freewater police responded to a welfare check call at about 10 p.m. and found a man dead from a gunshot wound, according to Umatilla County District Attorney Daniel Primus.
"We're treating it as a homicide," he told the U-B this morning.
He said he was unsure how long the man was at the home before police responded. Primus didn't release the victim's name pending the family's notification.
The Umatilla/Morrow Major Crime Team was activated, Primus wrote in a release, and members are investigating.
"There is little information available concerning motive or the identity of person(s) responsible for the shooting," he wrote.
Those with information regarding the case can call the Milton-Freewater Police Department at 541-938-5511. Milton-Freewater Police Detective Morgan Dunlap is the case officer.
Oregon State Police, sheriff's deputies in Umatilla and Morrow counties, Pendleton and Hermiston police, Oregon State Police Crime Lab workers, and Umatilla County District Attorney's Office employees are helping with the case.