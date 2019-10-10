WALLULA — A man has been arrested in connection with fatally shooting his co-worker Wednesday night near Attalia East Road off U.S. Highway 12.
Edgar Alejandro Chavez Beltran, 29, was arrested and booked into Walla Walla County Jail early this morning for investigation of second-degree murder involving the death of Leopoldo Nunez Parra, according to Richard Schram, chief deputy with the Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office.
Chavez Beltran allegedly told Walla Walla dispatch at 6:50 p.m. he had “just shot a man,” according to a release.
Chavez Beltran was found in the roadway and detained, the release stated.
Walla Walla County Fire District 5 medics found Nunez Parra dead in the driver’s seat of a 2006 Ford F-550 truck, the release stated.
“All I can tell you is that there was an altercation between co-workers, and one shot the other,” Schram told the U-B in an earlier email.
Washington State Patrol Crime Lab detectives were aiding the investigation. Pasco Police Department officers and Washington State Patrol troopers responded to the scene with Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office deputies.
More information will be released as the investigation continues, Schram said.