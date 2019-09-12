A Walla Walla man accused of trying to strangle a woman in the Rose Street Safeway parking lot in December was sentenced Monday in Walla Walla County Superior Court to just over three months in jail.
Mitchell L. Powers, 55, was charged with second-degree assault, but made a plea agreement with prosecutors to receive charges of fourth-degree assault-domestic violence and two counts of no contact order violation-domestic violence, to which he pleaded guilty Aug. 26.
His sentence included 364 days in jail with 184 days suspended on count one; and 364 days in jail suspended on counts two and three; 82 days of credit for time served; two years of probation; and $365 in fines and fees. Any remaining jail time after Oct. 31 can be served on weekends, from 5 p.m. Fridays to 5 p.m. Sundays.
Powers allegedly wrapped his arm around the neck of a woman he knew after a heated argument Dec. 26.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Walla Walla police responded at about 1:35 p.m. to reports of an assault. A witness told officers he saw the two in an argument outside a vehicle in the parking lot. He saw Powers pull the woman down. She was trying to get free of his arm around her neck, but he wouldn’t let her, according to court records.
Powers had two folding pocket knives, with 3- to 4-inch blades, in one of his pockets when police arrested him, records show.