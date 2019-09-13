DAYTON — An Asotin man was injured early this morning on U.S. Highway 12 in Columbia County when he struck an embankment.
Jeremiah J. Willis, 26, was driving west in his 2000 Ford Focus when the car left the road just before 12:16 a.m. at milepost 384, about 17 miles east of Dayton, according to a Washington State Patrol release.
He was taken to Dayton General Hospital for his injuries, was treated and released, according to a hospital spokesman. The car was totaled and impounded, WSP reported.
The cause is under investigation, and charges are pending, the State Patrol release stated.