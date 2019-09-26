A Walla Walla man was injured this morning when his pickup struck a dump truck and landed in the ditch on U.S. Highway 12 near Rees Avenue.
Grant H. Zahl, 29, was driving his 2000 Chevrolet Silverado truck east just before 7:06 a.m. when he fell asleep and struck a 1998 Mack 600 dump truck driven by Russell S. Dampman, of Kennewick, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Zahl’s truck landed in the right ditch and was totaled. The dump truck was driven from the scene.
Zahl was taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center, where he was treated and released, according to Kathleen Obenland, the hospital’s director of communication. Dampman was uninjured, the release said.
Zahl was charged with second-degree negligent driving.
Eastbound Highway 12 was blocked off and traffic rerouted for a couple of hours while authorities investigated.