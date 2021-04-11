A man accused of driving under the influence and stealing a car pleaded guilty to a lesser crime Friday morning, April 9, in Walla Walla County Superior Court.
Juan D. Rojas, 28, of Walla Walla, pleaded guilty to second-degree possession of a motor vehicle without permission, which downgrades his crime from a Class B felony to a Class C felony. His DUI charge was dismissed in the plea deal with prosecutors.
Rojas had a low offender score, so his standard sentencing range was between 0-90 days in jail, which he's already served in Walla Walla County Jail.
Judge Pro Tem Patricia Holton permitted Rojas to be released from jail and to pay a $500 penalty. Rojas is also no longer allowed to own guns.
Rojas said in court that he had asked for forgiveness of the victim in the case.