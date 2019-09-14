A Walla Walla man was sentenced Thursday in Walla Walla County Superior Court in connection with a police standoff last year.
Luciano Castorena Sr., 56, originally was charged with possession of a stolen firearm and controlled substance, while his son, Luciano Castorena Jr., 30, originally was charged with two counts of first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful carrying or handling a weapon.
The older man’s charges were reduced to using drug paraphernalia, to which he pleaded guilty in August. His sentence set Thursday included 90 days in jail, with 60 suspended and credit for 13 days; 17 days converted to 136 community service hours; one year of probation; and $250 in fines and fees.
Castorena Jr.’s trial is scheduled for Nov. 19.
The father and son were arrested on Aug. 26, 2018, at their Walla Walla home after a police officer responding to a malicious mischief complaint spotted what appeared to be a gun barrel sticking out of the window.
After additional officers and a SWAT unit arrived at the home in the 800 block of Ninth Avenue, both men exited the house and were detained. After obtaining a search warrant, police found a rifle, two sawed-off shotguns and a quantity of a white crystalline substance that tested positive for methamphetamine.