A Waitsburg man’s bail was set at $10,000 this morning in Walla Walla County Superior Court in connection with allegedly harassing three women Thursday afternoon in a home.
Markes A. Cantrell, 24, was charged with investigation of felony harassment-domestic violence, obstructing law enforcement and an unrelated warrant. He was booked into the Walla Walla County Jail Thursday night.
A woman told Walla Walla dispatch at 1:22 p.m. her son, Cantrell, had a metal bat and was “smashing the kitchen” and was scared he would kill her with the bat. She also told them he had been on meth the previous night, according to a release. Two other women in the house escaped, one of whom climbed out of a window to the roof.
Waitsburg School District posted on its social media page it would release students early due to “a safety issue on Main Street.” Elementary students were dismissed at 2:40 p.m. to the multipurpose room and released in small groups, with the process done by 2:52 p.m. Junior high and high school students were told Main Street was closed and to use alternate routes home.
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Walla Walla Police Department officers and the Crisis Response Team arrived, as well as Columbia-Walla Walla County Fire District 2 with a ladder to rescue the woman on the roof. She told law enforcement Cantrell was still inside the home.
Cantrell was found with a metal bat in the home’s attic and taken into custody without incident, the release stated.