A former Dayton resident serving an 18-year prison sentence at the Washington Corrections Center in Shelton for child sex crimes likely will be deported.
U.S. Immigration & Customs Enforcement officials on April 20 placed an immigration hold on 32-year-old Jose G. Flores-Hernandez, who they said entered the U.S. illegally.
He was convicted and sentenced for child rape and molestation earlier this year.
Flores-Hernandez was arrested in October 2019 after a teenage girl told authorities about the alleged crimes in Dayton.
However, before this recent arrest, he had already had encountered ICE officials, according to Tanya Roman, ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations spokeswoman.
He was arrested in September 2007 in Bend, Ore., for failure to present a valid operator’s license. He was taken to Mexico, his native country, on Oct. 20, 2007.
Flores-Hernandez illegally re-entered the U.S. sometime between then and his recent crimes, Roman said.
Columbia County Prosecuting Attorney Dale Slack said, in an earlier interview, that Flores-Hernandez apparently used the alias Gerrado Avila-Hernandez to enter the U.S. at some point, and Immigration and Customs “knew where he was within hours” of his arrest in Dayton.
In November, ICE lodged a request to hold Flores-Hernandez with the Columbia County Jail, Roman said.
Flores-Hernandez pleaded guilty in early March in Columbia County Superior Court to first- and third-degree child rape and second-degree child molestation. He was sentenced in April to 18 years in prison.
Roman said she was unsure DOC would turn over Flores-Hernandez after he completed his sentence, however, DOC spokeswoman Janelle Guthrie said it appeared likely.
“As permitted by the Revised Code of Washington (RCW) and agency policy, the Department of Corrections will provide notification to Immigration and Customs Enforcement prior to Mr. Flores-Hernandez’s release from prison,” Guthrie wrote in an email.
His earliest release date is in 2036.